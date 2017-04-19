Lidl donates to Kildare charity

The Lidl store in clane has donated €1,000 to the Kildare branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.

It’s part of the Lidl’s Charity of the Week initiative which sees the German retail giant donate €1,000 every week for a year to local charities and groups across the country.

"Our Clane team are proud to have selected the Kildare branch of Down Syndrome Ireland, as their Charity of the Week. Supporting and investing in local communities is something that Lidl is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution" said Store Manager, Justyna Wojtkowiak

Down Syndrome Ireland works towards the improvement of education and services for children and adults with Down Syndrome.

The Kildare branch is run by volunteer parents and provides members with a wide range of services and social opportunities. It now supports and represents almost 200 families throughout Kildare.