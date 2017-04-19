RTÉ's Keith Walsh is new Kildare Relay for Life ambassador

Newbridge resident and 2FM DJ Keith Walsh has been announced as Ambassador for Kildare Relay for Life 2017.

This year’s team recruitment drive has stepped up a gear and meetings will shortly be held in Naas to further promote the event.

“Groups, clubs and indeed families especially from the Naas, Ballymore, Leixlip, Maynooth, Celbridge, Carbury, Athy, Castledermot, Kilcock and Rathangan are asked to consider entering teams in Relay to raise much needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society,” said organiser Peter O’Neill.

He said Relay Chairman, Ozzy O’Toole and committee members are prepared to travel to address any group seeking further information on organising their teams.

“Some good breaking news this week sees the announcing of Keith Walsh from RTÉ 2 as Relay Ambassador for 2017,” added Mr O’Neill.

“We welcome Keith on board and no doubt he will take up strongly from previous ambassador, Dermot Earley. Keith is resident in Newbridge, County Kildare, and his contacts will be a great asset to our Relay committee.”

Teams may register with Irish Cancer Society, Relay for Life Kildare or contact Caroline O’Sullivan on 087 4499903, Sharon Dillon on 087 6590480, Peter O’Neill on 087 2422380 or Chairman Ozzy O Toole at 087 2408086.

The event takes place at Punchestown Racecourse on September 19 and 20 September and it will be 24 hours of fun, celebration and a coming together of communities from all over County Kildare.

“We celebrate, we remember and we fight back against cancer,” concluded Mr O’Neill.