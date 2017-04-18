Biggest Live Register fall for young in Newbridge region of Kildare

NEWBRIDGE has seen the largest percentage drop in the numbers of under 25’s on the Live Register in the past year.

Recent figures from the CSO show that the numbers dropped by 263 or 29% to 640 in the year between March 2016 and last month.

The Live Register is not an official measure of unemployment but reflects trends in employment.

Generally, the proportion of under 25’s fell by 26% in the county as a whole, the lowest drop being in Athy, where they went down 21% to 277.

The number of under 25’s represents under a fifth of the total numbers on the Live Register, ranging from just 12% in Maynooth to 18% in Newbridge.

The State saw a drop in overall numbers by 15% with 48,162 coming off with the Kildare numbers falling 19% or by 2,661 to 11,021.

Occupation wise, figures for the State, indicate the largest falls were the craft and related work, down 18.2%, plant and machine work, down 16.4% and sales, down 15.6%. They were down by 12.5% for those with “no occupation” previously and 10.7% for managers and administrators.