Kildare woman nominated for national pharmacy awards

A Kildare woman has been selected as finalist for Counter Assistant of the Year 2017.

Mangan’s Pharmacy in Newbridge last week announced that staff member, Anita Meenehan has been chosen for this year’s Irish Pharmacy Awards.

“Anita is simply a bright ray of light that brightens all her customers’ day as soon as they enter the pharmacy, whether they are regular customers or passing trade,” said the pharmacy.

“Her ability to greet all who enter Mangan’s with her infectious smile and warm hearted laugh. The care and attention she pays to each individual is complete and comforting to all ages and backgrounds – all are welcome and every effort is made by Anita to help them in their visit.”

“Her ability to engage with her customers and ask after them and their loved ones is an endearing quality that makes her a very popular assistant for all our customers.

“Caring to her core, Anita has that special ability to listen intently to a customer’s troubles and problems and to provide comfort and support to those who need it most. People centred and service focused - if ever there is something not immediately to hand for a customer, Anita will go out of her way to follow up or assist them with providing a solution to their problem.”

Mangan’s said it would like to wish Anita the very best of luck at these prestigious awards.

The Counter Assistant of the Year Award recognises excellence in knowledge and service to retail customers. The awards will take place in the Burlington hotel on May 20.

The Irish Pharmacy Awards attract a total of over 600 pharmacists, pharmacy staff, leading members of pharmacy academia and representatives from the pharmaceutical sector.

Anita joined Mangan's Pharmacy group in 2013 and is currently the Senior OTC manager within the pharmacy.

She is also responsible for the customer service standards within the pharmacy, and seeks opportunities to promote and elevate customer service standards every day.