Kildare Gardai in 24-hour speed check marathon

Kildare Gardai will be taking part in a 24 Speed Marathon focusing on illegal or inappropriate speed on Kildare roads on Thursday.

The event is an initiative of TISPOL which is the European Traffic Police Network and will start at 6am on April 20 and will involve speed checks throughout the county.

The Speed Marathon concept was devised in the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia where members of the public are invited to vote on locations where they would like speed enforcement measures to take place.

“Our forthcoming speed enforcement activity is all about prevention,” commented TISPOL President Aidan Reid.

“We want drivers to think about the speeds they choose; speeds which are both legal and appropriate for the conditions. By doing so, they will be reducing the risks they face and the risks they pose to other road users.”