'Bring back your Trocaire Boxes' says Kildare charity

Aid charity Trócaire has thanked the people of Kildare for supporting its 2017 Lenten campaign.

The campaign comes to an end this week and the organisation is reminding people that Trócaire boxes can be returned to parishes across the county.

“Schools, individuals and parishes from Kildare have been incredibly supportive of Trócaire this Lent,” said Eamonn Meehan, Executive Director of Trócaire which is based at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

“The Lenten campaign this year highlighted Trócaire’s humanitarian work with people who are facing grave threats from floods, droughts, other natural disasters and conflict.

“We can see from the current situation in Africa that this work is even more crucial now. Millions of people are facing starvation because of drought and conflict. Trócaire is working in Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Kenya to try to save lives in the face of what the UN has described as the greatest humanitarian disaster since World War Two,” Mr Meehan said.