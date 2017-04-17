Kildare Town firm nominated for Accountancy Awards

Kildare Town firm McMahon and Co Accountants and Advisers, has been shortlisted in this year’s Irish Accountancy Awards, which are hosted by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The awards are in recognition of accountancy practices which provide the highest quality of service and who can demonstrate that they have added significant value and competitive advantage to their client organisations.

The judging panel will make their decision at the Ballsbridge Hotel on Thursday, May 18.

Frank McMahon, MD of McMahon and Co, said the company was “delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious award”

He put the nomination down to his hard working staff and loyal customers. And he thanked them all.

“Success in business, as in life, depends on human interaction and open communications. We enjoy our work and the positive impact we have on society. As our mission statement states ‘We work for people who care about their business’.”