Clane lands fetch almost €25k per acre

REA Coonan Maynooth and Celbridge had a successful public auction sale of 16.5 acres of lands at Millicent, Clane, recently.

The auction, which took place in the Glenroyal Hotel on Thursday last, was attended by over 40 people. After an opening bid of €200,000 the bids went in €5,000 and €10,000 increments until it reached €310,000.

At this point proceedings were adjourned and a discussion was had with the vendor.

The property was then placed on the market.

Brisk bidding quickly recommenced between just two parties with the hammer eventually falling at €402,000.

The successful buyer was a local businessman who has farming and equine interests.

This price equates to almost €25,000 per acre which indicates substantial demand for well-located parcels of land. REA Coonan have disappointed under bidders from this auction and have a requirement for farms of any size in County Kildare.

Contact Philip Byrne or Will Coonan of REA Coonan at 01 6286128 for further details