Get ready for Town and Village Renewal Scheme - Heydon

Martin Heydon has urged community groups to prepare applications for the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for 2017.

The Kildare South TD welcomed news of €20m in funding for the new scheme saying it would “allow towns and villages around Kildare to fund projects that can support rural regeneration and help to boost economic activity”.

“I have seen at first hand the benefits in the six Kildare towns that benefited from the €10m fund in 2016. Projects such as the Tanyard in Ballitore, the upgrade of Emily Square, Athy, and an investment for Kildare Town centre as well as landscape developments in Timolin and Ballymore Eustace are all valuable and worthwhile projects in these rural towns.

“Kildare County Council will shortly be calling for expressions of interest for the scheme and I am encouraging groups in every Kildare town and village to get the thinking caps on and work out where funding could be utilised in your area.”

And he invited groups to contact him regarding applications.