Free family fun and music at official opening of Monasterevin People's Market today

The official opening of People's Market in Monasterevin takes place today, Saturday 15 April, in Monasterevin Community Centre starting at 10am.

It promises to be an action packed day with live music by local talent. There will be an Easter Egg Hunt for children (register by 11am).

Over 20 traders will exhibit their handmade products, ranging from cakes, gluten-free bakes, artisan chocolates, crafts of knits, crochet, acrylic and oil paintings, Lulu bows, handmade cards, frames, fairy fantasy, and lots more.

Reasonable prices and great raffle prizes promised to all. Proceeds from the raffle will help fund Monasterevin Men's Shed and Monasterevin Youth Cafe. All welcome, drop in for a cuppa and a chat.