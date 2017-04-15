Naas church hosts traditional Polish Easter Blessing today

A traditional Polish Easter Blessing ceremony will take place in Naas later today.

The Blessing of the Easter Foods, or Święconka, is a tradition dear to the hearts of every Polish family, and is said to date back to the 7th century.

Families bring baskets of Easter foods to the church to be blessed by a priest. These days, the tradition is also celebrated by ex-pat Poles all over the world.

Today, Holy Saturday, April 15, Fr. Tadeusz Durajczyk has organised the blessing to take place in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, at 4.30pm.