Go ahead for 99 new Rathangan homes

A massive new housing estate of 99 new homes has been given the go ahead for Rathangan.

Thoval Properties has been given the green light for the estate at Temple Mills, Yellow Lough Cross.

This follows the decision earlier this week to grant permission for a separate development of 72 houses on the Bracknagh Road.

Thoval will also have to submit plans for the upgrade of Bournes Lane. Forty six planning conditions were stipulated by the council.

The applicant has also been asked for over €550,000 in development levies.