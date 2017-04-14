Kildare charity run raises over €11,000 for autism service dogs

A Kildare charity run has raised over €10,000 so far for autism service dogs, with money still rolling in, according to organisers.

The Jog for a Dog 5k fundraiser, sponsored by Irish Dog Foods in Nasa, took place at Castletown House to mark World Autism Day on Sunday, April 2.

All money raised from the third year of this event will go to My Canine Companion Autism Services. The charity provides and trains service dogs for people with autism.

Julie and Ciaran Brogan with ‘Hollie’ and Sophie, Niamh, Adam Farrell with ’Millie’