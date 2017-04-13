Kildare County Council's traffic data flaws reveal Suncroft speeding worse than reported

The problem of speeding through Suncroft is much worse than originally thought, it has emerged after a Newbridge councillor revealed disparities between the raw data and the finished council traffic report.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy told officials at Wednesday's Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting that the raw data does not support the council’s own traffic survey, which was given to councillors in advance of last month’s meeting.

“Is the council able to read its own data?” she asked, “unless the errors can be explained, I will be looking for a review of all traffic surveys,” she said.

In advance of last months meeting, she said the council reported that 49.9% of traffic was above the speed limit in Suncroft.

Since the last meeting, a review of the raw data shows 86% of traffic was speeding. She said the council's report also underreported the median speed of traffic.

She asked the council to review their report in light of the additional materials and report of the raw data provided by Tony O Donnell, Suncroft resident and Fellow of Engineers Ireland.

The council said the report is to be referred to its senior engineers for review.

Cllr Joanne Pender said she didn’t have the raw data when the matter was raised at last month’s meeting.

She said the survey was hiding the real figures.

“I am a little bit confused to say the least,” she said, “I don’t understand how the information we get is so different. There is 30% or more of a difference in the level of speed.”

She pointed out the data indicated the worst time for speeding was at school times and evening times.

She said with the bright evenings, children would be out playing and it was a miracle nothing had happened with people traveling over 100km per hour through the village.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy said the issue had to be looked urgently.

Council officials said it would take the comments back to the team to get their response.

See full story in next week’s Leinster Leader