€4.5 million available for Kerdiffstown remediation project in Naas

€4.5 million is to be made available for the remediation of the former landfill at Kerdiffstown outside Naas.

The plan is to transform the controversial dump into a public park.

The news was confirmed by Kildare North TD James Lawless who said that he had had confirmation from Minister Denis Naughten that Kildare County Council will get the funds.

“For some time significant issues have arisen in the remediation of the Kerdiffstown landfill site near Sallins,” Deputy Lawless noted.

“An ambitious plan is in place with Kildare County Council aimed at remediating the site and developing a public park and other amenities on the site. I am not sure if this work is provided for in the Department plan as I note the allocation has been reduced.”

However according to Deputy Lawless, the Minister confirmed that the money is ring fenced.

“Kildare County Council is likely to draw down funding of approximately €4.5 million this year alone,” the Minister told him.

The new public park could be open within seven years.

The 75-acre site was once among the most controversial dumps in the country.

In January 2011 a series of fires began to burn deep within mounds of waste and site emitted noxious odours as well as plumes of white smoke.

It was eventually closed by a court order and it emerged during the court hearing that Neiphin Trading Limited, the company which operated the site was in financial difficulty.

The multi-million euro clean up operation has been ongoing since then. It was initiated by the Environmental Protection Agency and since June 2015 has been managed by Kildare County Council.