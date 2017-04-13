Public invited to comment on Craddockstown development

The public is being invited to comment on a 74-unit development in Craddockstown, which is subject to a Part 8 application.

The proposed development comprises of 74 residential units comprising of six four-bed units, 40 three-bed units; 22 two beds six one one-bed units, with renewable energy design measures for each housing unit and various supporting development works.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development (Ref No. P82017 – 005) is available for inspection or purchase at Aras Chill Dara until May 25.

The plans will be available to view during that period on kildare.ie/countycouncil.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development and dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development would be situated, may be made in writing to Mary McCarthy, Housing Department, Level 5, at the address below before 4.00 p.m. on 12 June 2017.

All submissions and observations should be headed ‘Part 8 Proposed Residential Development at Craddockstown Road, Craddockstown Demesne, Naas, Co. Kildare'.