Over €15k awarded in Kildare arts grants

A total of €15,350 in arts grants has been awarded to schools, community groups, and local artists in the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District (MD).

Councillors yesterday approved the grants at the monthly MD meeting.

The allocations are as follows:

Kildare Town Educate Together School – two day percussion programme – €400; Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin – funds for a ukulele – €400; South Kildare Photography Club – display boards and frames for June Fest exhibition – €400; Newbridge Family Resource Centre – summer camps – €500; Ania’s Ceramics – purchase of a kiln – €800; Newbridge Musical Society – production of ‘Sweeney Todd’ – €500; Sara Shine – completion of novel and two anthologies – €300; Riff Raff Drama Group – Production of ‘High Hopes for Affairs’ – €500; Monica De Bath – short film about the disappearing Bog of Allen – €600; Newbridge Educate Together National School – photography project with Brian Cregan – €2,500; Curragh Girls National School – visual arts project examining the idea of ‘Home’ – €2,500; Pauline Clooney – debut novel ‘The eternal rocks beneath’ – €650; Mary McLaughlin – complete scripts for upcoming productions – €650; Sara Shine – Shaping, refining and formatting her collection of poems and short stories – €650; David Tiernan – Put down your plays and get up on your feet – €450; Newbridge Chamber Choir – Recording of chamber choir – €900; Rosconnell Community Centre – Youth arts project in stop-motion animation, drawing and shadow puppetry – €1,000; Newbridge Family Resource Centre – ten week pottery residency to culminate in an exhibition – €1,000; Arthur Burke – Collection of poetry – €650.