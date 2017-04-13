Naas community centre set for May opening

The new community centre just off the Dublin Road is likely to open in May – although an opening date has not been finalised.

Charges for the using the new facility have not been decided. Cllr Anne Breen told a Naas Municipal district meeting that the charges must be reasonable to encourage local groups to use the facility.

However Cllr Seamie Moore said that there is some finishing work to be done and added: “It’s a wonderful building but it is just sitting there.”

Kildare County Council official Christine O’Grady said the council would take into the account the charges paid to use similar facilities adding that the charges must be economic.

Ms O’Grady also said that the building is not finished yet and landscaping work needs to be done along with work to the floor.