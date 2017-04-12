Newbridge's old Oscar cinema for sale

The iconic former Oscar Cinema in Newbridge has been put on the market at a guide price of €170,000.

CME Auctioneers is selling this 4,306 sq.ft investment property on Henry Street.

This landmark building, located in the heart of Newbridge, is in disrepair and will require full refurbishment or redevelopment.

The auctioneer points out this well known premises offers superb potential for a myriad of uses.

For many years during its prime, the Oscar was a destination not just for people in Newbridge, but also in outlying towns.

Many cinema goers recall happy memories of the films they saw there. Although closed for many years, it was considered state of the art when it first opened.