Naas man's film gets nationwide cinema release

The debut feature film from the pen of Naas man Paul Fitzsimons will get a nationwide cinema release from April 21 next.

The Gift, written and produced by Paul Fitzsimons from Jigginstown, tells the story of Sean, a man bereft after losing his wife to cancer. He has decided what he must do but life gets in the way – family who miss him, a demanding landlord, a class of uncontrollable students.

And, with his own imagination working overtime, deciding to end his own life is his latest frustration.

The Gift stars Alan Devine (Veronica Guerin), Úna Kavanagh (Fair City), Dawn Bradfield (Moone Boy) and comedian Brendan Grace in his first dramatic role.

It was directed by Killarney film director Damian O’Callaghan, who debuted with the short film ‘Bouncers’ in 2013. O’Callaghan wrote The Gift with Kildare screenwriter Paul FitzSimons and it was filmed in and around Killarney.

The Gift will screen from Friday, April 21 at cinemas around Ireland, including Omniplex cinemas in Dublin-Rathmines, Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Wexford and at Cinema Killarney.

Click here to watch the trailer for The Gift.