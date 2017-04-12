'Great response' to new appeal on missing Naas man Trevor Deely - gardai

Gardaí have said that there was great response over the weekend following the offer of a reward of up to €100,000 for information on missing Naas man Trevor Deely.

Crimestoppers declined to give out specific details on the number or nature of calls taken since the reward was offered last Friday, but confirmed that it has generated huge public interest.

“There has been a great response from the public,” according to Crimestoppers’ Cian Connaughton.

Trevor’s brother Mark has appealed to anyone with any information to come forward, and he thanked Kildare locals for their continued interest in the case, especially in Naas, where Trevor is still regarded as “one of their own”.

Gardaí are trying to trace a black-clad man who was seen talking to Trevor shortly before his disappearance some 16 years ago — and last Friday they released digitally enhanced CCTV footage of this encounter.

