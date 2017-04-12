Ahoy! Alcohol for sale in Sallins on Good Friday

Alcohol will be on sale in Sallins on Good Friday.

You can hop on board a boat in Sallins for a one-hour canal cruise with bar service.

Licensed passenger barges are one of the few places where it is legal to sell alcohol on Good Friday and Bargetrip in Sallins are running one hour cruises throughout the day from 12 pm.

The trips have been taking place since 2015.

“The barge will cruise up to the Leinster Aqueduct near Naas and back as you relax and enjoy the slow and easy pace of a Grand Canal cruise while sipping on a local craft beer or a glass of wine,” says skipper Ger Loughlin.

Tickets are limited to a maximum of 12 per trip and are available to buy on the website bargetrip.ie

