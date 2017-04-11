Green light for developer to finish Newbridge estate

The developer of an unfinished housing estate in Newbridge has been given the go ahead to complete the 40 house development.

Kildare County Council granted permission this week, but the planning conditions have yet to be published.

Stennock Ltd has been given the green light to complete the mix of two and three-storey homes at Morristown Biller and Cornelscourt, Station Road, as well as securing future access to the adjoining northeast site.

The developer has also undertaken to upgrade the dangerous roundabout at the Meadows.

Stennock Ltd has said it will bear the cost of the upgrades, and had asked the council to offset that money against its development levies.

The Meadows Residents Association previously welcomed the promise to fix the roundabout, but pointed out the lights are still not working in their estate.

The Meadows was not built by Stennock and is not in its ownership. The residents are awaiting the council to take the Meadows in charge. The new occupants of the Stennock estate will be accessing their new homes through The Meadows.

The local authority also wanted the developer to submit a preliminary design for the link street between Station Road and Morristownbiller Road.

Stennock said a separate application would be submitted for the link road.

It has also submitted a traffic audit and technical reports on water and drainage details.