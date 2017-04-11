Petting farm, comedy show and magician at Whitewater centre in Newbridge

There will be free Easter family fun at Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge this Easter Monday, April 17.

The centre will be closed on Easter Sunday, but will reopen on Easter Monday from 11am-6pm.

From 2-5pm, there will be lots of entertainment for families and children with a petting farm, magician and comedy circus show in Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Centre Manager Ingrid Ryan noted: “Easter is a wonderful time at Whitewater. With the free family-friendly entertainment, we hope to add to the magic of the long weekend. We would like to wish all of our customers a very Happy Easter”.