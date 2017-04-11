Deaths in Kildare, April 11 2017

Susan Spillane (née Roddy) – Naas

The death has occurred of Susan Spillane (née Roddy) Naas, Kildare/Dublin

She passed away peacefully on April 9 at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of Pat and loving mother of David, Carol, Patrick and Sharon. Grandmother of Taylor, Jamie, Sarah, Eoghan, Molly and Daragh. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law and relatives and friends. Susan will be reposing at her home today Tuesday evening from 4pm to 9pm. A Celebration of Susan’s life will be held at Newlands Cross Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday afternoon at 2.30pm followed by Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Night Nurses, Irish Cancer Society.

Bridget (Bridie) Heavey (née Thorpe) – Russelstown, Kilmeague

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Heavey (née Thorpe) of Russelstown, Kilmeague, Kildare

She passed away peacefully on April 9 at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin, son Danny, daughters Nuala, Anne, Patricia, Marlene and Brenda, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous from 12 noon today Tuesday, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. House private please. Donation box in church.