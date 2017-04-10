Calling all Kildare Tidy Towns committees

A €10,000 prize fund is up for grabs for entrants in the Irish Water Tidy Towns Value Water Awards and Kildare groups have until May 25 to throw their hats in the ring.

Irish Water is advising Tidy Towns Committees across the county that the closing date for entries is fast approaching.

These awards recognise communities that have made a strong commitment to water conservation and water protection.

The national water utility is offering a prize fund of €10,000 for the winners, which includes a national prize of €2,000, four regional prizes for Best Large Town winner of €1,000 and four regional prizes for Best Small Town Winner of €1,000.

Entry forms can be downloaded from ‘The Competition’ section of www.tidytowns.ie

For more information on the Irish Water Value Water Awards and water saving tips visit https://www.water.ie/community/community-sponsorships/tidy-towns/