New appeal on missing Naas man Trevor Deely expected to be launched this morning

A new appeal for information in relation to missing Naas man Trevor Deely is expected to be launched this morning.

Crimestoppers and the Gardai are due to hold a joint briefing this morning on the case.

It emerged earlier this week that Gardai are trying to trace a man identified on CCTV footage the night of Trevor’s disappearance in December 2000.

Thanks to advances in technology, the authorities were able to digitally enhance VHS tape from the night, which showed Trevor talking to a man shortly before he disappeared. This man has never been identified.