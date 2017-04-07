Newbridge Musical Society launch fun run

2FM DJ, Keith Walsh was at the Whitewater Shopping Centre yesterday, Thursday, April 6, to launch Newbridge Musical society’s upcoming 5K and 10K fun run.

The event is being organised in association with The Marie Keating Foundation.

“This new venture, which we hope will become an annual much anticipated event will be held on Sunday 28 May with the start and finishing point at The DFTC Sports Grounds – formerly The Old Curragh Rugby Club,” said the society.

The event is sponsored by Skechers Performance Division and will consist of a choice of a either route with prizes in each category consisting of Skechers vouchers as well as free Skechers footwear for the first five finishes in both disciplines.

“Join us along with friends and family and enjoy a fun filled healthy run or walk for a fantastic cause,” said the organisers.

Registration is available online at www.popupraces.ie or on the day from 9.30am.

Register before May 1 and receive a free Tech T-Shirt as well as a Skechers goody bag for the first 150 registered online. All participators will be professionally timed by pop-up-races.

Meanwhile, Newbridge Musical Society is continuing its own activities on stage. It presents the Musical Thriller “Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” in Newbridge College Theatre opening April 18 to 22 at 8pm nightly.

This darkly comic thriller is bound to wow the audiences once again.

Tickets are available on box office no 045 876234 or from The Kiosk Main St. Newbridge

Newbridge Musical Society is a voluntary locally based arts and culture society offering regular amateur musical productions to the people of Kildare and surrounding areas.

Funds raised from the fun run will go to the Marie Keating Foundation and the Musical Society.

Pictured above at the launch were 2Fm DJ Keith Walsh, Fran Kehoe, Newbridge Musical Society, Linda Keating of the Marie Keating Foundation, Carol Duffy and Rory Dignam of Newbridge Musical Society, and Alan Perth of Skechers, Newbridge. Photo Tony Keane.