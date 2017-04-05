Deaths in Kildare, April 5 2017

Peter Millham – Roseville, Naas

April 3. Beloved father of the late David. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, sons Paul and Mark, daughter Helen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas tomorrow Thursday (April 6) from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. David's Church of Ireland, Naas for Funeral Service at 11am followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Two Mile House, Naas.

Anastatia Reddy (née Tiernan) – Milltown

April 3. Predeceased by her husband James and her son Eamon. Deeply regretted by her brother Tim (Stafford), sons Seamus, Patrick, John Joe, Gerard, Vincent and Anthony, daughters Maura (Quinn), Breda (Kelly), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town from 2pm today Wednesday, April 5 with removal on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.