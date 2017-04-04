Fair City stars to relaunch Properous SPAR this Saturday

Two Fair City actors and former Dragon’s Den star, Bobby Kerry will be on hand to launch the new SPAR Prosperous this weekend.

Manager Elsie Twomey is hosting the event on Saturday from 11am to 3pm to celebrate the opening of her new look store.

“We are delighted that Fair City’s Ryan Andrews and Dave O’Sullivan will be here on Saturday to help us celebrate the official relaunch of SPAR Prosperous. We have had an overwhelmingly positive reaction and support for our launch so far and we look forward to meeting new faces this weekend. Everyone is welcome,” she said.

As part of the celebration, KFM will broadcast live from Prosperous from 11am to 2pm.

There will be plenty to keep the kids happy with balloon modelling and face painting.

Employing twelve people, the store is currently running a colouring competition for children and over 1,000 colouring sheets have been dropped into local homes. The closing date is April 13 and the winning children will receive Easter eggs.

The store serves Insomnia coffee and the company’s founder, Chairman Bobby Kerr will also attend to do a meet and greet with customers.

SPAR Sales Director, Colin Donnelly congratulated Elsie and her team and wished them success for the years ahead.

He said: “This SPAR store will be a beacon for the SPAR brand in Kildare and shows a fantastic commitment from the owner for investing in his business to deliver this new improved retail offering for the people of Prosperous.”