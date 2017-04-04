Two men interrupted while stealing tools from Kildare shed

Two men, who tried to steal tools from a house in Ballitore last week fled the scene after being confronted by the owner.

The attempted theft occurred between 2pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, March 30.

The occupant came out of his house to find a white Berlingo van on his property. Two men were attempting to steal tools from the shed.

He challenged them, they became agressive, but left the scene empty handed.

One man was described as being in his twenties, 5ft 5 inches in height with a stocky build. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue top.

The other culprit was described as being in his early twenties, 6ft 1 inch in height and of medium build. He was wearing a high visibility top.