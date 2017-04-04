Naas garage teams up with RSA to provide free car seat checks

A Naas garage has teamed up with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to help parents ensure their children’s car seats are fitted correctly.

Currently, in Ireland, incorrectly fitted child car seats are a significant cause for concern, with as many as three out of four seats potentially fitted incorrectly.

Crossings Toyota on the Sallins Road in Naas is launching a 'Check it Fits' Service, which aims to save lives by ensuring child seats are properly fitted in cars, because sometimes the simplest step can help save a life.

This is a free service open to everyone, and will help parents and guardians to fit child car seats and restraints correctly, providing peace of mind that their children are safely restrained in the car

Just drop into Crossings Toyota on the Sallins Road in Naas on Tuesday April 11 and RSA experts, who are familiar with almost every child car seat on the market, will help motorists correctly fit the seats through a free child car seat check.

Everyone that uses a child seat is welcome to avail of the check, whatever the make and model of car.

“Drop in to us between 10am to 5.30pm, to make sure your child seat is fitted correctly and enjoy some light refreshments. The whole process shouldn't take more than 10-15 minutes and provides the peace of mind that our most precious are safely buckled up,” said the Naas garage.

If you have any questions, call the team at Crossings Motor Centre on (045) 897589 or email infor@crossings.ie