Deaths in Kildare - April 4, 2017

Frank O’Brien – Emily Square, Athy

Frank O’Brien, April 2, at home at Emily Square, Athy. Beloved husband of the late Treena (nee Carney). Deeply missed by his son Frank, daughter Judith (Guernon), daughter-in-law Seok, son-in-law Marc and sister Nan (Belford). Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy today (Tuesday April 4) from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral on Wednesday at 2pm at St, Michael's Parish Church, Athy followed immediately by burial at St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.

Cynthia Higgins (née Burke) – Sarto Road, Naas

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa, sons Clive and Paul, sister Marian, brothers Chris, Frank, Ulick, Stephen, Maurice and Adrian, Lisa's partner Derek, Paul's partner Margaret, grandchildren Ian, Brady and Fionn, extended family and friends. Reposing in her sister Marian's home in Sunday's Well, Naas today, Tuesday (April 4) from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am. followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of Naas Hospital".

Elizabeth Bruton - Hillford House, Leixlip

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Sarah, brothers Tom and Joe and extended family. Arriving at Our Lady's Nativity Church, Leixlip tomorrow, Wednesday April 5 at 6 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery.