Steep rise in Kildare house prices since January

Hosue prices in Kildare from January to March 2017 were 11% higher than a year previously.

That’s according to property analysists at Daft.ie, who said that the average house price in the county is now €241,000, or 57% above its lowest point. The quarter-on-quarter change is almost 6%.

The rate of increase in Kildare outstrips the national average, which was 4.3% during the same time period. The national house price is €230,000.

In Kildare, the average price of a one-bed apartment is now €94,000, up 9.8% year on year. A two-bed terraced averages €128,000, up 21.5%; a three-bed semi-detached €183,000, up 13.7%, a four-bed bungalow €350,000, up 9.6% and a five-bed detached €394,000, up 13%.