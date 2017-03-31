UPDATE: Missing Clonard man found

Gardai have reported that a man who went missing from Clonard, Co Meath three days ago has been located safe and well.

Yesterday, Gardaí at Trim, Co Meath sought the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Arthur Candalish who was missing from his home in Annville, Clonard since March 27.



Today, Gardaí reported his had been found and wished thanked everyone for their assistance in this matter.