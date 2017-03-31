UPDATE: Sallins train expected at 09.50am
Most train services cancelled
Train expected at 09.50
While almost all Kildare rail services are cancelled this morning due to secondary picketing associated with the Bus Eireann strike, the Leinster Leader understands that a train to Dublin is due shortly in Sallins at 09.50am.
If it turns up, it’s one of only three trains to collect passengers in Sallins this morning.
All Maynooth/M3 services are cancelled.
All commuter services on the Dublin - Kildare - Portaloise line were cancelled, except for the 5.55am Heuston to Kildare and 6.35am Kildare to Heuston trains.
Most intercity services are also cancelled - full details here.
Most Dart and Dublin Bus services have also been cancelled.
Luas services are operating normally.
