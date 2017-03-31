Naas musician releases debut single

Musician Aaron J. Burke from Monread, Naas, has released his new single Could It Be on online platforms like Soundcloud.

The 25 year old former student at St. Patrick's Community College in Naas has always had interest in music, taking part in school productions like The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and performs locally - including in Kildare's Got Talent, hosted at Swan Dowling's pub. He's currently studying Music Performance and Technology in Kylemore College, Dublin.