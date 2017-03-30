WATCH: Kildare man's debut on top US TV show

Kildare's Sean Conlon had a busy day yesterday, ringing the Nasdaq bell in New York and undertaking press work prior to the premier of his TV show, The Deed:Chicago.

Due to air on CNBC in America last night, the programme was screened in the early hours of the morning Irish time.

The primetime series features the multi-millionaire real estate mogul coming to the aid of struggling property investors in dire need of help. In this clip above, he is incredulous to learn this lady has ordered a door from Guatamala for at a cost of eleven thousand dollars.

Conlon uses his own cash and years of experience to rescue inexperienced developers whose flips are falling apart and who are on the verge of losing everything.

Here is a trailer for the first episode and a clip where Jay Leno calls on people to tune in to the new show.

Sean grew up in Newtown on the outskirts of Rathangan and emigrated to America where all his hard work in real estate paid off.

Sean (centre) pictured with his brother Kieran (right) in New York