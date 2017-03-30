Alzheimers information meeting in Newbridge tonight

An Alzheimers and dementia awareness evening will be held in Hotel Keadeen, Newbridge, tonight, Thursday, March 31, at 7pm.

All are welcome at this public meeting, hosted by Kildare South Fianna Fail TD Fiona O’Loughlin. Representatives from the Alzheimers Society of Ireland will also be present.

She has recently hosted public meetings on issues such as finance, agriculture and the equine industry.

On Alzhemiers and dementia, she noted: “I am sure this subject must be of relevance to every household in the county in some way. I would encourage people to come along as the expertise on hand for the evening will be excellent. There are speakers on the operations of services along with those who can advise on access to nursing homes for those with dementia. There will be those who will share their own experience as carers and also legal advice in the area."