Similar burglaries in Booleigh and Athy possibly linked

Two burglaries which occurred last Friday, March 24 are being investigated by Gardai.

The two incidents, in Booleigh, Nurney and in Foxhill, Athy involved break-ins at the rear of the properties.

Items were stolen in both of the cases.

In the Foxhill incident a silver station wagon was seen in the area at the time of the burglary.

And a loud bang was heard as well.

Gardai are calling on any locals who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.