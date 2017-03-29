Ballymore Eustace and Brannockstown burglaries linked Gardai believe

Gardai are considering the possibility that two burglaries which occurred in Ballymore Eustace and Brannockstown are linked.

Both happened on Wednesday, March 22, both during the day.

The first one was in Brannockstown and the other in Silver Hills, Ballymore Eustace.

“The same MO was used for both,” a Garda source explained.

“Entry was gained at the rear of both houses, either through a smashed window or by forcing the rear door open.”

Both houses were ransacked and property was taken.

If any member of the public saw anything suspicious in any of those two areas, they are asked to get in contact with Naas or Kilcullen Garda Stations.