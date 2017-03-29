Kildare woman Doreen is crowned country's Silver Surfer

Maynooth woman Doreen Thew has been crowned the country’s ‘Silver Surfer’.

The 92-year-old is a resident of the TLC Nursing Home. She yesterday won the 2017 national Silver Surfer award, sponsored by Eir.

Doreen, originally a London woman, uses her iPad to keep in touch with family all over the world, to shop online, and to identify the birds that gather in her garden. She’s a dab hand at Skype and Snapchat – not a problem for the woman who worked as a wireless operator during World War II.

TLC Nursing Home even had to install a WiFi booster for her room when she moved in.

There was a party yesterday at the establishment to celebrate Doreen’s national win.