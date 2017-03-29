Kildare woman Doreen is crowned country's Silver Surfer
Snapchatter and Skyper at 92!
Doreen Thew
Maynooth woman Doreen Thew has been crowned the country’s ‘Silver Surfer’.
The 92-year-old is a resident of the TLC Nursing Home. She yesterday won the 2017 national Silver Surfer award, sponsored by Eir.
Doreen, originally a London woman, uses her iPad to keep in touch with family all over the world, to shop online, and to identify the birds that gather in her garden. She’s a dab hand at Skype and Snapchat – not a problem for the woman who worked as a wireless operator during World War II.
TLC Nursing Home even had to install a WiFi booster for her room when she moved in.
There was a party yesterday at the establishment to celebrate Doreen’s national win.
Hero's return for the 2017 Eir Silver Surfer overall winner, 92 year old Doreen Thew, at her Kildare nursing home! https://t.co/yv8sfZvel2 pic.twitter.com/i39m4sbBxZ— Will Goodbody (@willgoodbody) March 28, 2017
