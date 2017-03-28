Five primary care centre open in Kildare, five more coming

Five primary care centres have been opened in Kildare, with two more in the construction phase and three more again in the planning phase.

The information was released by the Department of Health in reply to a question from Deputy Bernard Durkan

The centres which are operational are in Rathangan, Kildare town, Newbridge, Clane and in Naas.

In Celbridge, a centre is being equipped and is expected to open in the next few months, with another in construction in Kilcock likely to open in the first few months of 2018.

Meanwhile a further centre for the Athy/Castledermot area is in the early stages of planning.

The same applies to potential centres in Leixlip and Maynooth.

There is no expected date of opening for those in early planning stages.