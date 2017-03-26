Miriam O'Callaghan to start Celbridge's 'Jog For A Dog'

The Jog For a Dog Charity 5K returns again this year Castletown House, Celbridge on Sunday, April 2. Raising much needed funds for My Canine Companion Autism Service Dogs, this hugely popular event sold out last year and places are already filling up online for this years event. Registration online is available at www.popupraces.ie.

The organising committee of Jog for a Dog 5K 2017 are delighted to announce that RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan will once again be the race starter.

“Miriam has been a wonderful supporter over the years” said Jog For a Dog volunteer marketing co-ordinator Jenny Lackey, “and we are delighted to say Miriam agreed to join us again this year, despite her busy schedule.”

Over the past two years, this event has raised over €35,000 for My Canine Companion Autism Service Dogs, which trains autism service dogs for children and young adults living with autism and who currently receive no government funding.

Suitable for runners, walkers and families and with a limit of 500 participants, last year’s event sold out online before the race day itself. And with this year’s registrations ahead of last year’s numbers, it looks like this year will be another great success.

Register online today to avoid disappointment and avail of special online rates. With thanks to sponsorship by Irish Dog Foods in Naas, all 100% of registration fees goes directly to the charity.