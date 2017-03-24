Kildare Chamber seeks urgent meeting with minister over rates

County Kildare Chamber has this evening requested an urgent meeting with Minister Simon Coveney to discuss proposed massive hikes in rates

Allan Shine, CEO of the newly created Chamber said that his members “are reporting huge increases in rates with this new valuation system.

“In some cases the rate levy will be higher that the rent on properties. This is unacceptable.

“We have members throughout the county who have informed our offices that they are now facing increases in excess of 300%.”