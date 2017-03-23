Newbridge curvy model is named Plus Size Queen

A Newbridge curvy model scooped the Plus Size Queen of the Year 2017 title at a Dublin beauty pageant last weekend.

Model Charlotte Walker took the title at the International Runway Achievers and Recognition Awards, which was held at the Hilton Hotel Dublin Airport last Saturday night, March 18.

The awards night honoured international pageant winners, beauty queens and others in the fasion and beauty industry.

Charlotte was the only Irish woman to compete in the Miss Plus Size UK competition in Bournemouth last September, when she won the Miss Photogenic title.

The model, 27, who has strutted her stuff on catwalks, press photoshoots and on TV3, is a long-time advocate of body confidence in plus-size girls.

Charlotte Walker with her Miss Plus Size Queen award. Photo: Dave Keogh