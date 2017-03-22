Kildare County Council is hiring firefighters

The Kildare Fire Service has vacancies for retained firefighters for the Leixlip Fire Staton.

Application forms can be downloaded at www.kildarecountycouncil.ie.

An infomation session about the posts will be held at Leixlip Fire Station on Monday, April 10, from 11.30pm to 12.30pm.

The job promises the opportunity to make a real difference to people’s lives, according to the Council, but, in return, the firefighters will be restricted in their daily movements.

Retained firefighters are fully trained but are not employed on a full-time basis. They are paid a retaining fee, and then paid on a per-call basis. However, when they are on call, they need to be able to be at the station within minutes if needed.