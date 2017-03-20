Horror film scenes shot at Kildare County Council offices in Naas

Kildare County Council’s distinctive glass head office at Aras Chill Dara in Naas was the location of some horrific scenes last week.

But this was nothing to do with punters paying motor tax or applying for planning permission.

Some scenes from a new movie called ‘The Observer Effect’ were filmed at the building last week.

The horror/supernatural short film, produced by Dark Windows Media, stars Vanessa Emme, Patrick O'Brien and Brendan Sheehan and is written and directed by Garrett Walsh.

Its plot involves women vanishing while the authorities are powerless to stop it – and a sinister figure stalking his victim.

Filming has wrapped up, and it is due to be released at the end of April. Pictures posted from the shoot last week show a busy crew hard at work in the lobby of Aras Chill Dara.

