New exhibition of movie star jewellery from golden age of Hollywood at Newbridge Silverware

A new exhibition of jewellery from the golden age of Hollywood will open today, Monday, March 20, at Newbridge Silverware’s Museum of Style Icons.

The ‘Hidden Jems’ exhibition will feature pieces worn Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, Judy Garland, Bette Davis, Maureen O’Hara, Greta Garbo, Marlene Dietrich, Tony Curtis, Rita Hayworth, Katherine Hepburn and Vivien Leigh.

Visitors will be able to spot the necklace worn by Vivien Leigh and the cigar case used by Clark Gable in ‘Gone With the Wind’ (1939) and earrings worn by Marilyn Monroe in ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ (1953) and ‘Some Like it Hot (1959). There are also earrings worn by Grace Kelly in ‘High Society’ (1956) and a necklace worn by Bette Davis in ‘The Virgin Queen’, among many more.

The pieces were created by the master jeweller to the stars, Eugene Joseff. They are due to be auctioned by Julien’s Auctions in Hollywood. Julien’s has collaborated with Newbridge Silverware’s MOSI to stage exhibitions of important Hollywood collections several times over the last decade.

This latest collection of movie star memorabilia will run at the showrooms until Sunday, May 14.

Elizabeth Taylor memorabilia will feature in the exhibition