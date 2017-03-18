Dawn walk for Kildare's Teach Dara to mark five years

Teach Dara in Kildare town will celebrate its five year anniversary next month.

In order to mark this event the resource and community centre will host a dawn walk for Pieta House on April 29 next.

The dawn walk will be launched on Friday, March 24 at 1pm with a luncheon and everyone is invited to attend.

Teach Dara will host the dawn walk in conjunction with Pieta House to help raise awareness around suicide.

Organisers are asking people to drop in on Friday March 25 next to find out more about the dawn walk and to help mark the fifth years since Teach Dara opened to the public.

“We are launching our Dawn walk Kildare in conjunction with Pieta House,”said Sarah Shakespere, manager at the centre.

“We will have displays of the varied and talented groups who use the centre on a daily and weekly basis so please do come along and celebrate the work of Teach Dara.”

Other fun events scheduled for the birthday celebrations include a crafts and stain glass workshop on Monday, March 20 from 10am to 12pm.

On Tuesday there is a toddlers face painting party from 12pm to 1.30pm.

On Wednesday there will be free quilting demonstrations from 6pm to 7pm.

Thursday there will be a kids art workshop from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Friday will see the celebrations of the Open Day with lunch at 1pm.

Teach Dara is for all the community, and hosts a number of interesting projects including the Men’s Shed project and the after schools homework clubs.